Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $66.66 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,836,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $203,139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,589,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $20,307,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.