Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.40

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 65939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
