Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.40

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 65939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

