Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMLP opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

