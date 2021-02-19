Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.90

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 33927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

