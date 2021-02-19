SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) CEO Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

HYSR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,200,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,326,039. SunHydrogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

