SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) CEO Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
HYSR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,200,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,326,039. SunHydrogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
