SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading Up 7.2%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 798,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 441,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

