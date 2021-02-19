Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.