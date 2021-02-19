Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.93 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $3.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.41 or 0.03512971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,506,731 coins and its circulating supply is 308,030,466 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

