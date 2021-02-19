Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 37,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

