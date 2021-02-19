Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$2.14. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 37,736 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56.

About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

