Suretly Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,219.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $37,730.69 and $1,219.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00827651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00037231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00021061 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.53 or 0.04875450 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

