Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZPTAF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 105,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,801. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.