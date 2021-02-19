Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 6.1%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.20. 418,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 521,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 73,348 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

