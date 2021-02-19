Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.50

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03), with a volume of 514428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £21.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

