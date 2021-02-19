Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.25

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $934.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

