sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.32 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.50 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.