SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $14.67 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $14.67 or 0.00026215 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $664.98 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00061441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00747095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.93 or 0.04589542 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,902,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.