suterusu (SUTER) Price Up 104.9% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 104.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $46.95 million and $5.78 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00743162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019863 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.48 or 0.04593530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039248 BTC.

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,760,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

