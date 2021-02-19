SVB Leerink Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

A stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

