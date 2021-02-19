SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford Sells 7,316 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $154,879.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

