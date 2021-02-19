Swerve (SWRV) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and $18.19 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,245,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,740,268 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

