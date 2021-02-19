Swipe (SXP) Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Swipe has a market cap of $314.29 million and approximately $923.93 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00006567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00748085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.33 or 0.04527460 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.