Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Catalent worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.