Swiss National Bank Buys 131,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of NovoCure worth $56,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $175.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.89 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

