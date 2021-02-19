Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Leidos worth $53,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

