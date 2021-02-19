Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of PerkinElmer worth $60,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

