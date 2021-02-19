Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Varian Medical Systems worth $60,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 367,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,376,000 after purchasing an additional 284,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1,164.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $176.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

