Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319,593 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Halliburton worth $62,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

