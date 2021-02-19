Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $61,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.