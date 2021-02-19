Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

