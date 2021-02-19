Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $59,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,466 shares of company stock valued at $96,455,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

