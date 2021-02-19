Swiss National Bank Has $53.43 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Ceridian HCM worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.