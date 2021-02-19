Swiss National Bank Has $54.52 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Teledyne Technologies worth $54,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $408.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $409.48. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

