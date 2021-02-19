Swiss National Bank Has $56.35 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Pool worth $56,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL opened at $330.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.79. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.