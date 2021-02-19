Swiss National Bank Has $56.89 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $56,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $265.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

