Swiss National Bank Has $59.19 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Cardinal Health worth $59,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

