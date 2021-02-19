Swiss National Bank Has $61.16 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Cheniere Energy worth $61,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

