Swiss National Bank Has $64.29 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689,772 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Arch Capital Group worth $64,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

