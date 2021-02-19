Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $61,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

