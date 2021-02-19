Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Hess worth $55,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $60.72 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

