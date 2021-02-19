Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

