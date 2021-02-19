Swiss National Bank Purchases 76,700 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $60,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.08 and a 200-day moving average of $264.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.74.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

