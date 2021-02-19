Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Celanese worth $58,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

