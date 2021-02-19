Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Duke Realty worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 99,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

