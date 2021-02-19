Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Zscaler worth $54,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $223.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.