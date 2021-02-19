Swiss National Bank Sells 14,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Darden Restaurants worth $58,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

