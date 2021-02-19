Swiss National Bank Sells 18,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $60,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,835 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

