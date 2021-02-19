Swiss National Bank Sells 23,800 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Seagate Technology worth $54,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

