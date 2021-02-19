Swiss National Bank Sells 25,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Alliant Energy worth $54,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

