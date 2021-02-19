Swiss National Bank Sells 31,700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Nucor worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

